GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster will gather with the lieutenant governor and lawmakers at the Palmetto State Armory this morning to sign the open carry law, which goes into effect Sunday.
The bill was officially signed back in May, but the implementation date was pushed back to give law eforcement more time to educate the public.
The law will allow people with concealed carry permits to openly carry their weapons.
It will also change the application process for getting a permit. Now proof of training is required.
Vincent Harris, a gunowner in Greer, said he supports the law, but hasn't decided if he'll be taking advantage of it. Harris said his concealed weapon is the first thing he puts on every morning when he takes his dog out for a walk.
“I think it gives me a peace of mind and an ultra level of security having had experiences with I guess bad guys on at least two or three occasions," Harris said.
The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Palmetto State Armory (1040A Woodruff Rd.).
