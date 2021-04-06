Columbus, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Division of Public Health has announced the opening of a drive-in vaccine clinic happening April 6 and 7.
According to officials, appointments for Wednesday's clinic are still available and can be made by clicking here.
The clinic will be happening at the Tryon International Equestrian Center located at 25 International Boulevard.
On Tuesday, a no appointment needed vaccine clinic will be open at the same location from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. while supplies last.
