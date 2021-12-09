SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Looking for a job? Spartanburg County is hosting a job fair and for the first time it will feature each one of the government's departments.
The job fair will be at the Cleveland Park Event Center. A dozen departments will have booths set up on the lower level starting at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.
Officials with the county say they've been struggling to fill a lot of their open positions ever since the pandemic started.
At the sheriff's office, recruiting officer John Burgess said they have 18 deputy openings and 40 detention center openings.
"The number of applicants are down. The qualified applicants are down. The vacancies are up," he said. "We're trying to bridge that gap to bring more qualified people to our department."
You can find a full list of openings, as well as each job's minimum pay, by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.