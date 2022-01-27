GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Upstate Boat Show is back for its 52nd year.
The expo runs Thursday through Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center, where the latest models will be on display.
Dealers say this is the official kick-off of the spring selling season.
Spokesperson Melissa Slater said the Atlanta Boat Show was forced to cancel this year because of supply chain issues, so they are expecting bigger crowds.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (60+) and students (7-18), and free for kids six and under.
Hours are:
- Thursday & Friday: 12pm – 9pm
- Saturday: 10am – 9pm
- Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.