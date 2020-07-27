GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Today's the last day for students in Greenville County Schools to enroll in virtual learning for the fall semester.
So far 13,000 students, which is about 17% of the district's total students, have enrolled.
Virtual learning is different from eLearning, said district spokesperson Tim Waller. Students who opt into the program will work with teachers who only teach virtual classes.
All live classes will be recorded so students can go back and review them.
Middle school schedules will also have office hours built into the mornings and afternoons so students can work with teachers on subjects they are struggling with.
However, not all in-person classes will be off the table with the virtual option. Hands on classes, like orchestra and band, will be offered online, but students can also choose to take them in person.
Enrolling in virtual learning won't exclude students from extracurriculars. Students are still enrolled in their brick-and-mortar school, so they can still participate in any extracurriculars.
Seniors will also be able to graduate in-person with their high school.
Students who go virtual will have the chance to opt out at the end of the semester, ut they'll only be moved to an in-person classroom if there's space and on a first-come-first-serve basis.
You can enroll in the district's virtual learning program here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.