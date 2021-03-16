Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday's Wofford Baseball game versus Georgia has been postponed due to weather.
According to the college, the game was set to take place on March 16 against the University of Georgia at Fluor Field in Greenville.
Right now, the two schools are working with the Greenville Drive to find a make-up date for the contest later in the season.
Wofford is currently 10-6 on the season following a weekend series win against Toledo. The school says the Terriers will begin Southern Conference play on Friday night at The Citadel.
Georgia would have headed into Tuesday's game with a 13-3 record. Their next match will be on Friday the 19 versus Tennessee.
