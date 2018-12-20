SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is due in court Friday for a hearing in a lawsuit filed by three families of victims in the Superbike killings.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the widows of Scott Dean Ponder, Beverly E.R. Guy and Brian T. Lucas, all who were killed along with Chris Sherbert at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in November 2003.
The case went unsolved until November 2016 when Kohlhepp confessed to the quadruple murder while in custody for kidnapping Kala Brown, who deputies found chained in a shipping container on his Woodruff property, and killing Brown’s boyfriend, Charlie Carver, and another couple, Johnny and Meagan Cox.
Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven life sentences in the South Carolina prison system after pleading guilty in May 2017.
This latest lawsuit against Kohlhepp is seeking damages for wrongful death, trespass, negligence or reckless conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit requests that a jury determine a dollar amount for those damages.
Kohlhepp’s property and personal items were auctioned off this summer and the revenue will be paid as damages to his victims’ families.
According to court dockets, Friday’s hearing will be a non-jury motion in the case, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Spartanburg County courthouse.
(0) comments
