CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Conservative TV personality Tomi Lahren is expected to speak at Turning Point USA's Back the Blue event at Clemson University.
Brandon Tatum will also speak at the event on April 8. The event begins at 7 p.m. at The Madren Conference Center.
Click here for registration information.
