GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday marked the end of a more than 35 year run for a Greenville staple.
We first reported back in January that Tommy's Country Ham House was planning on closing its doors this year.
Over the years FOX Carolina has covered countless stories at the restaurant, which Tommy Stevenson has owned since 1985.
The last 24 years at its current location on Rutherford Street.
On Sunday, hundreds came by to eat one last time at Tommy's Country Ham House.
"This is the saddest day of my life," said Stevenson.
For the final time, Tommy made his way table to table to check up on his customers.
Customers like Andrew and Barbie Francis.
"We've been coming forever," the mother and son said with a laugh.
After 36 years of owning the iconic restaurant, Stevenson is retiring and the Ham House is closing its doors.
FOX Carolina was there on its final day and spoke to Tommy about what this place has meant to him.
"There's nowhere like this, there's no restaurant. I care, I care for my people. I'm out among them and I want to know if they've got problems that I might help them with, you know I'm here for you and I won't ever turn my back on anybody," he said.
His loyal customers have turned into friends over the years.
"He's done everything pretty much the same way since we've been coming here and when you come to Tommy's you know it's going to be good and you know what you're going to get," said Andrew.
We asked the Francis family what kept bringing them back to the restaurant.
They say the food, the friendliness, and more.
"We're going to miss the Ham House, but especially we'll miss Tommy and the staff because they have just been so super all through these years. And my kids have been coming since they were tiny and now (Andrew's) a vendor for Tommy's business," explained Barbie.
While Tommy has played host to friends, strangers, and even Presidents over the years, he tells us he couldn't have done it alone.
"Tommy's Country Ham House wasn't made only by me. It was made by my customers, my friends, and my staff," said Stevenson.
As for what's next? Tommy says he plans on some fishing, family time, and relaxing.
As we have reported Lewis Barbecue, based out of Charleston, will be moving into the building.
Owners have told us they are planning on opening their doors in Spring 2022.
