GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Tommy's Country Ham House announced that it will close later this spring. That didn't stop local law enforcement from trying their best to keep the beloved restaurant's doors open.
According to the restaurant's twitter page, Tommy's was served with a " permanent injunction" on Friday from South Carolina Circuit Judge Charles Simmons, South Carolina Supreme Court Justice John Kittridge and South Carolina Highway Patrol commanders Don Dickers and Joe Hovis.
Circuit Judge Charles Simmons, SC Supreme Court Justice John Kittridge and SC Highway Patrol Commanders Don Dickerson and Joe Hovis served Tommy with a permanent injunction denying his request to retire and close the Country Ham House. No word from Tommy on an appeal. pic.twitter.com/6n6qlSxDvJ— Country Ham House (@CountryHamHouse) February 5, 2021
The purpose of the injunction? To "deny" owner Tommy Stevenson's "request to retire and close the Country Ham House."
According to the Tommy's Country Ham House twitter page, no word is in yet on Tommy's appeal to the injunction.
