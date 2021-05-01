Tommy's County Ham House is passing the apron to another restaurant. Lindsey Gibbs has the story.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Lewis Barbecue and Tommy's Country Ham House hosted an event on Saturday to celebrate the passing of the torch from Tommy Stevenson to John Lewis. 

Lewis Barbeque will take the place of Tommy's Country Ham House once it closes.

The event was to celebrate Tommy Stevenson's accomplishments and welcome Lewis Barbecue to the area. According to an invitation to the event, attendees celebrated with BBQ, Beer and Bluegrass. 

Tommy’s Ham House and Lewis BBQ event pics

1 of 4

John Lewis said at the event, "I love Greenville, the food scene here is awesome here.  There's a lot of local restaurants using a lot of local products and stuff like that.  It's just a fun food scene up here and kind of a place I want to be and I think we'll fit in well here and offer something new."

As part of the event, Lewis was given a key to the city and Tommy was given a mayor's commendation according to attendees. 

Lewis is hoping to open Lewis Barbeque sometime in the spring of 2022, so those eager to try the new establishment will have to wait a bit. 

More news: Nine players from South Carolina were chosen during the NFL Draft

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.