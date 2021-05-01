A picture from a passing of the torch event where Tommy's Ham House welcomed Lewis Barbeque to the area (Zach Prelutsky, May 1, 2021)
John Lewis said at the event, "I love Greenville, the food scene here is awesome here. There's a lot of local restaurants using a lot of local products and stuff like that. It's just a fun food scene up here and kind of a place I want to be and I think we'll fit in well here and offer something new."
As part of the event, Lewis was given a key to the city and Tommy was given a mayor's commendation according to attendees.
Lewis is hoping to open Lewis Barbeque sometime in the spring of 2022, so those eager to try the new establishment will have to wait a bit.
