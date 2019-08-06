(FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night, the police community will be partnering with neighborhoods across the country to celebrate National Night Out.
Tonight's National Night Out marks the 36th year the event has taken place.
Several communities in the Upstate and Western North Carolina say they will be participating, including Asheville, Mauldin, and Greer.
Organizers say the event is an opportunity for police to engage with community members under positive circumstances.
The City of Asheville says their events will be happening in various neighborhoods across the community. Officials say most events begin at 6 p.m.
Closer to home, National Night Out will be happening in the following locations and times:
Mauldin:
- Mauldin Cultural Center
- 101 East Butler Road
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Greer:
- Greer City Park Ampitheater
- 301 East Poinsett Street
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Police say the night goes a long way towards building partnerships with the local community to make neighborhoods safer and a more caring place to live.
