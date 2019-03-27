GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Do you have your Powerball tickets yet? The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to $750 million.
If you plan to buy tickets, you can do so until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday. They cost $2 and are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state.
South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Powerball players in the state have been on a lucky streak lately. In the last week, four players have come within one number of winning the jackpot.
Recently, a ticket was sold in Mauldin worth $2 million.
The odds of winning the whole jackpot is 1 in 293 million. The odds of getting all the numbers needed to become a millionaire, however, are 1 in 12 million.
PREVIOUSLY - Someone in the Upstate is holding a $2 million Powerball ticket! Is it you?
