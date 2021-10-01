GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood High school announced that tonight's varsity football game vs Laurens was canceled due to COVID-19.
Greenwood Eagles Football announced the news via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Tonight’s game vs Laurens is canceled due to Covid issues within Laurens program. Your Eagles will be off tonight and will travel to Eastside next Friday night!#Family x #Finish— Greenwood Eagles Football (@Gwoodfootball20) October 1, 2021
