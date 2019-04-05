Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy will be in Greenville Friday, April 5 at the Embassy Suites on Verdae Boulevard.
Dungy, along with others will speak about foster care at the SC Foster Parent Association 2019 Training Conference.
Dungy, who is a national spokesperson for All Pro Dad, an advocate for fostering adoption and a father of foster, adoptive and biological children. He'll share his own experiences with foster care and detail how All Pro Dad and Family First are partnering with the state's Department of Social Services to raise awareness for foster care, adoption and recruit foster families across South Carolina.
Coach Dungy will be joining Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, South Carolina Foster Parent Association Founder and President, Carl Brown and DSS Acting State Director Joan Meacham.
