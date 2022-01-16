GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - A lot of snow is covering parts of the Upstate after the winter storm this weekend.
Now people are preparing to shovel the snow away, but there is a wrong, and right way to do so.
So, we have provided a few tips to avoid injury while shoveling snow, listed below:
- Warm up. Before shoveling, jog in place or run upstairs and stretch to get your muscles warmed up.
- Use an ergonomic shovel. They are typically much lighter than normal shovels and have a handle that's designed to reduce or eliminate bending and decrease lifting. A shovelful of snow can weigh up to 20 pounds according to the American Association of Retired Persons.
- Use the proper shoveling technique. Push the snow instead of lifting it. Do not overload the shovel. If you must lift, bend your knees and lift with your legs (not your back!).
- Take breaks. Every 15 minutes or so, stand up straight, walk around, and drink water to avoid dehydration and overheating.
- Listen to your body. Pay attention to your body's signals, such as pains, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort.
