Miami coach Manny Diaz wants big games like the Hurricanes-Clemson matchup to be much more commonplace.
Diaz says part of building a program is playing and succeeding against top-level competition. No. 1 Clemson has been part of four of the last five top-10 matchups in the ACC, including Saturday night at Death Valley.
Both the Tigers and seventh-ranked Hurricanes are off to 3-0 starts and feature dynamic playmakers at quarterback in D'Eriq King for Miami and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
