GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - It was a highly anticipated tennis match Sunday in Greenwood.
Brandon Smith, Greenwood Mayor, took on 12-year-old Harper Stone, a top-ranked tennis player for her age in the entire country.
It was a way for the community to get to know Stone and her talents better, as she tells FOX Carolina her family recently moved to Greenwood from Abbeville for tennis reasons.
But it was also to raise money for a cause near and dear to both Smith and Stone's hearts.
"This is obviously going to be fun because this is what I love to do," said Stone.
Her power and precision have propelled her into one of, if not the top junior tennis players in America.
"I think it's an opportunity for the world to get to know her," said Smith.
The match took place between the two in Greenwood, all to raise money for the Humane Society of Greenwood.
"It's also really cool that I get to raise money for the humane society because I love cats and I have two cats from the humane society," said Stone.
A former college tennis player at Furman himself, Smith thought up the idea of the tournament and fundraiser during the pandemic.
"We've got some of the best non-profits anywhere in Greenwood, we've got non-profits that are helping us with virtually every segment of society," he said.
The Humane Society of Greenwood Board Chair Amaryllis Turman said all the money raised on Sunday will go towards their various programs to help animals that are at their shelter.
"Animals, those are creatures that you know sometimes they're in bad situations no fault of their own and we're glad that the community is really rallying to support us and our efforts to make sure that all of the animals have a chance at a nice life," she explained.
Over $1,000 dollars was raised from the fundraiser on Sunday.
In the match between Stone and Smith, Stone won all 8 games played between the two.
