High-level executives agreed to participate in a forum on Tuesday, in an organized effort hosted by the Clemson University Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
The forum is led by Advanced Manufacturing director Mark Johnson and Clemson University President Clements. The schedule will include six confirmed executive panelists such as the CEO of BMW Manufacturing, the President of Bosch North America, and the Chairman and President of Michelin North America.
The University President remarked positively on the number of high-level executives who are participating and showing interest in the importance of higher education. Both parties believe in higher education and its effects on the success of advanced manufacturing in South Carolina and beyond.
"This forum provides a great opportunity to establish a dialogue with some of the state’s most influential advanced-manufacturing leaders. We look forward to continuing an important conversation that will ultimately lead to new and improved programs, helping promote job creation and economic growth.” He said.
Manufacturing is a foundation industry for states along Interstate 85, accounting for more than 1.57 million jobs along the southeast, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
These high level executives are not the only ones investing in the future of the economy in our state. Clemson officials announced last month they have received $3-million in funding from the National Science Foundation to jump start a graduate program in advanced manufacturing across the campus.
All parties are working towards a shared goal of a brighter future and a framework for competitive growth. These collaborative efforts are helping to ensure the workforce needs of the industry are met in the future. This forum is another chapter in a successful history of public-private partnerships for South Carolina.
