GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The wait will soon be over, Topgolf Greenville is almost open.
Wednesday evening, a preview event was held at the new upstate location. Nearly 400 people from the media and business community RSVP’d for the event.
This is a place for everyone to enjoy.
“We’re a multi-level entertainment venue,” said marketing manager Sean O’Connell. “We have beginner games that you can hit 25 yards into our targets, we have awesome food, awesome drinks, and our associates are here to take care of you.”
O’Connell says they’ve hired 350 people who have gone through training as the grand opening approaches.
