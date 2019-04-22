Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The wait is over. Topgolf, located near Pelham Road at 201 Clifton Court in Greenville will be opening Friday April 26 at 9 a.m.
The new facility has added around 350 jobs to the Greenville area. The facility will be three levels and 55,000 ssquare feet marking the companies 54th location worldwide.
"Topgolf Greenville opens this Friday and we are so excited to serve the Greenville community meaningful experiences with friends and families," said Topgolf Greenville Director of Operations Tyler McCarthy. "We provided more than 350 jobs for the residents in this area and are looking forward to showcasing all of the wonderful things Topgolf has to offer."
Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.
