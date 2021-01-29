Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Football fans will soon have the chance to tee it up in their favorite stadium thanks to Topgolf.
Topgolf Entertainment Group has announced it's 2021 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour.
The tour will allow fans to hit golf balls aimed at targets on the football field placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box, which will be set up in the stadium's seating area.
Ticket prices will start at $40 and bays will be available to rent out in one-hour increments. Premium packages will also be available for purchase.
In our region, the following stadiums will host events:
- Bank of America Stadium - March 25-28 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- Williams-Brice Stadium - April 8-11 - University of South Carolina
- Sanford Stadium - June 24-27- University of Georgia
To purchase tickets and view the tour's full schedule, click here.
Topgolf Live says special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure golfers and staff can enjoy a safe and healthy experience.
More news: Sunny and chilly today, rain returns Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.