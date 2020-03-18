Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, TopGolf announced they would be closing their U.S. venues effective immediately until further notice.
The company says the choice comes as a result of recent mandates on health and safety being made across the country and the globe.
Their statement read in part:
"Our thoughts are with our Guests, communities and all those impacted by the coronavirus as we navigate through this difficult time. Thank you for your continued support. We will be ready to welcome you back to our venues for unforgettable experiences when we can do so safely and responsibly."
The company says they are committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of their associates and guests.
