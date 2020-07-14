FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said a Topping Out ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the new Fountain Inn High School, which is located at 600 Quillen Avenue.
“It’s when the last beam is placed atop a structure during its construction,” explained GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release. “In the case of FIHS, this was supposed to happen a while back, but the ceremony had to be rescheduled due to weather delays and COVID-19.”
Waller said Harper Construction hosted the event as a way to thank its workers for the progress so far.
Fountain Inn High School is being built to first welcome 1,000 students and will eventually be expanded to accommodate 2,000 students. The school will offer traditional high school classes including advanced placement and college level courses. The school will also be home to an institute for automation and engineering.
The new high school is scheduled to open in 2021.
