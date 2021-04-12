NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado struck in McDowell County Saturday night.
The NWS said the tornado touched down along Muddy Creek Road in Dysartsville and then ended one minute later in Nebo.
The weak tornado damaged the underpinning of a mobile home and partially blew a window out of its frame on the same property. The twister also tore the flat roof off a shed, uprooted some mature trees, and snapped some smaller tree trunks.
The NWS also found some damage around the tornado's path that was likely caused by straight-line winds accompanying the tornado.
McDowell County 911 says winds were estimated at 80 miles per hour. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the storm.
RELATED - NWS survey team confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seneca, other damage in Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.