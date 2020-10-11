(FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for four Upstate counties early Sunday morning. By 7:45 a.m., those warnings were canceled.
Tornado Warning continues for Laurens SC, Clinton SC, Joanna SC until 7:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sJQN6GyEJZ— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 11, 2020
The NWS said the alerts affected Cherokee, Laurens, Union, and Spartanburg counties. Residents were urged to seek safe, stable shelter until the warning is cancelled; FOX Carolina's weather team notes this round of severe weather contains the remnants of the former hurricane Delta now reaching the Upstate region.
The NWS later announced a continuance of the tornado warning into Union County as the storms moved north. That warning, which includes parts of Laurens and Union counties, was extended until 7:30 a.m. It was extended again until 7:45 a.m.
Laurens County was cleared of tornado threat for the 7:00 a.m. hour as of 7:18 a.m. 18 minutes later, Spartanburg County was cleared. Eventually, Cherokee and Union counties were cleared.
Tornado Warning continues for Union SC, Monarch Mill SC, Buffalo SC until 7:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/gC8TAqPzqF— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 11, 2020
The FOX Carolina weather team notes threats for more severe weather were still in play, however; several counties in our area have flash flood advisories, watches, and warnings that you can check on here. These include areas in NE Georgia, the Upstate of SC, and mountains of western NC.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.