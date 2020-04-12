(FOX Carolina) - With severe weather sweeping through the country, the Upstate of SC and mountains of western NC are seeing their fair share of it. Now, meteorologists are asking citizens to be vigilant for harsh conditions.
Several Upstate counties briefly saw tornado warnings, but those expired at 11:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watch alerts for these counties in western NC:
- Graham
- Haywood
- Jackson
- Macon
- Swain
- Transylvania
- Cherokee
- Clay
This current watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday, and includes Rabun County in N.E. Georgia.
The FOX Carolina weather team is tracking the latest developments on these storm systems and will alert our viewers of any escalations or de-escalations on air and online. For instant weather alerts, download our free FOX Carolina News app for iOS and Android.
