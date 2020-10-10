(FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for part of Oconee County Saturday evening.
Tornado Warning including Walhalla SC, Westminster SC until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DxxsPf7wOd— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 10, 2020
The part of the area affected by the warning included Westminster and Seneca. Citizens were urged to be in their safe areas immediately. This warning lasted until 8:15 p.m.
The NWS also issued warnings for Rabun, Stephens, and Habersham counties in northeast Georgia. Those warnings are set to expire at 8:15 p.m. as well. Affected areas are closer to the Toccoa area.
Eventually, the NWS canceled the alert for Stephens County, but storms pushed further into Rabun County. That warning for Rabun County was canceled just before 8:15 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Toccoa GA, Tiger GA, Tallulah Falls GA until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/arCfjdZSvm— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 10, 2020
Local first responders have not reported damage in the area, nor has the NWS reported local reports. FOX Carolina has no reports of damage into us either.
Stay tuned for updates.
