GENERIC - Tornado

(FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for part of Oconee County Saturday evening.

The part of the area affected by the warning included Westminster and Seneca. Citizens were urged to be in their safe areas immediately. This warning lasted until 8:15 p.m.

The NWS also issued warnings for Rabun, Stephens, and Habersham counties in northeast Georgia. Those warnings are set to expire at 8:15 p.m. as well. Affected areas are closer to the Toccoa area.

Eventually, the NWS canceled the alert for Stephens County, but storms pushed further into Rabun County. That warning for Rabun County was canceled just before 8:15 p.m.

Local first responders have not reported damage in the area, nor has the NWS reported local reports. FOX Carolina has no reports of damage into us either.

Stay tuned for updates.

