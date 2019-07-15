CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Though college football season is still a few months away, some Clemson Tigers are already gaining attention by finding themselves on watch lists for two major awards.
According to a press release, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne and WR Justyn Ross have been chosen as part of the Maxwell Award watch list by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Maxwell Award is given to 'America's College Player of the Year.' The reigning award recipient is Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to an incredible 2018 season - only to fall to Clemson in the National Championship.
Tagovailoa has also found himself on this year's watch list, among returning semifinalists, like Etienne.
The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to a defensive player, specifically. Last year's semifinalists included Clemson's defensive tackle Christian Wilkins - who went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins.
This year, two Tigers find themselves on the watch list: linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive end Xavier Thomas.
Semifinalists for both awards are set to be announced on October 29, 2019. The Maxwell Football Club says three finalists will be chosen and announced on November 25, 2019.
The winners of both awards will be unveiled right around the end of the season, on December 12, 2019.
Formal presentations of each award will take place in March 2020.
