ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The 2020 Southern Living Idea House is under construction in Asheville.
Buchanan Construction announced on their website that their contractors were selected to build the 2020 Southern Living Idea House under guidance from Interior Designer Lauren Liess and Architect Beau Clowney.
The 3,500 square foot modern farmhouse is being built in the gated community of The Ramble at Biltmore Forest in Asheville, North Carolina.
Buchanan said the home will be constructed featuring the latest in innovative design and architecture, while also reflecting the unique natural beauty and welcoming nature of the western North Carolina mountains.
The home will be open for tours beginning September 17 and through December 30.
Click here for ticket information.
Southern Living is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
MORE NEWS - The sun has started a new solar cycle, experts say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.