GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A plane that reporting mechanical issues that had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning at the Greenville Downtown Airport landed without issue, according to a worker at the flight tower.
The radio communication was made shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Greenville police and fire were responding at the airport in the event of an emergency, but the tower operator said the plane landed safely.
The plane's engine was running roughly.
The tower operator did not know how many people were on board the plane.
