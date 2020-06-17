ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tonight a town hall was held in Anderson between the community, the police chief and sheriff.
The community got the chance to ask direct questions about racial injustice and police brutality.
The event was held inside the mall at Rejuvenate Church.
"We care deeply about our community, retailers and employees and are here to support them as best we can," said Chunsta Miller, General Manager at Anderson Mall.
"As leaders in the community, we promise we will continue to listen and be part of important conversations, like the town hall meeting, that will take place in the coming weeks and months as we work together to uproot racial prejudice in our communities."
Many of the questions tonight were turning back to the George Floyd case. Right off the bat, Police Chief Jim Stewart made it clear, that now is the time to listen and to learn.
"I'm a white male, I really never know what it's like to walk in the shoes of a black male," he said. "I can say that but it would be lip service to say I understand that but I really don't."
Sheriff Chad McBride told the crowd the same thing.
Both top cops were also asked about racial profiling.
"I think as long as you lead the agency well, they know your expectations, you hire the best candidates and give them the proper training, then a lot of those problems solve themselves," McBride said.
The two were also asked about whistle blowers and whether officers are afraid to report a coworker for misconduct.
"I think officers will speak up," McBride said. "I definitely think they will and not for fear or motivation for going to jail or anything. I just think the moral fiber of the guys policing now is better."
Better than ten years ago, he said.
And now they have something else, body cameras to keep an eye on their officers.
"We know who our bad apples are and we know who our good ones are," Stewart said. "I've even swiveled my chair around and said let's watch this body cam footage right now. And they are like "What there's body camera?"
