CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Calhoun Falls issued a boil water advisory for residents Thursday afternoon.

Officials said town residents should boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking, cooking, or using for hygiene purposes, such as brushing teeth.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

