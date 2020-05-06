CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) The Town of Campobello is asking its residents to lock their doors and stay inside while police search for a suspect they say was involved in a breaking and entering Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Town, Campobello Police are actively searhing for a person who reportedly broke into a home.
The suspect is described as being a tall, thin male in his twenties with black hair.
Officials are asking for residents to remain indoors and lock their doors while the manhunt persists.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
