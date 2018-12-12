IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Town of Iva said residents were experiencing a town-wide water outage Wednesday evening.
The town posted the news on Facebook.
“Water is being temporarily disconnected town-wide to repair a major leak,” the message read.
No other details were immediately available.
