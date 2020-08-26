LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Lockhart issued a boil-water advisory for all town residents Wednesday night after a water line break on Lockhart Drive.
Boil your water for a minimum of one minute before drinking or cooking use.
For questions or concerns, call Lockhart Town Hall at (864) 545-2103.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. Schools to move into 2-day in-person learning beginning on Sep. 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.