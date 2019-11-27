UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Town of Lockhart announced Wednesday that residents are under a boil water advisory unitl further notice due to a main line break.
The town says the break caused a loss of pressure and an interruption of service.
As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still out working to restore service.
The town anticipates full restoration by the end of the business day.
