Pendleton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Town of Pendleton named Robert Crosby their new chief of police.
Crosby is a graduate of the North Carolina Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and has worked in Law Enforcement for the last 18 years.
Crosby served in the UNC-Charlotte Police Department, the Town of Dallas, North Carolina's Police Department, and then the Charlotte Area Transit System in the Safety and Security Division.
Currently, Crosby's job is overseeing the Office of Professional Standards, with duties including Internal Affairs, Hiring/Recruiting, Training/In-Service, and North Carolina Department of Justice compliance.
Crosby has served in the United States Marine Corps as well as currently serves in the North Carolina Army National Guard.
Pendleton officials say he will make is transition to Chief of Police on November 30, 2020.
More news: Deputies: Missing man with dementia, other cognitive issues may be attempting to travel to Gastonia, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.