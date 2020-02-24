TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) Officials in the Town of Tryon alerted the public Monday afternoon of a discharge of untreated waste water.
They say the discharge occurred near the intersection of Braewick Road and Melrose Avenue Extension. It lasted about 30 minutes.
Officials said the incident caused an overflow of about 8,000 gallons of untreated wastewater, which entered an unknown tributary of Little Creek.
Anyone interested in more information on the discharge can reach out to those at Tryon Town Hall at (828) 859-6654.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Suspect's charge upgraded to murder following fatal Buffalo shooting
Parents say 7-year-old Upstate girl died one-minute into tonsillectomy surgery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.