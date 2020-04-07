TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon on Tuesday announced that the town's fire chief had passes away unexpectedly.
Officials said Chief James “Tank” Waters was a longtime first responder and community servant. He passed away at his home Tuesday afternoon.
Below is a portion of the town's announcement on Tank's passing:
Chief Waters, Tank, was larger than life. He was a true public servant having volunteered and worked first with the Town of Columbus Fire Department and then the Town of Tryon Fire Department. Tank also worked part-time with the Saluda Fire Department and the Henderson County Rescue Squad in his meager spare time. He also served under two administrations with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff, Detective, and Patrol Captain. During his 20 plus years in emergency services he inspired countless future public servants, and led from the front at all times.
Funeral details have not yet been announced.
