WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Town of Williamston announced the passing of long-time council member Dr. Harold Mackey.
Town officials said Dr. Mackey, Williamston's first African American to serve as a council member, passed away in the early morning hours.
Williamston officials released the following statement:
Our entire community mourns the loss of Dr. Mackey - He was a man that loved his family and saw our community as an extension of that family. We will never forget his dedication to our town and his infectious smile. Our community is a much better place because of the life and the legacy of Dr. Mackey.
We will keep you updated when funeral and visitation arrangements have been made.
MORE NEWS: Anderson county mother begs community to put down guns following son’s homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.