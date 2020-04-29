TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Townville Cafe is playing its part to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant is offering free meals to truck drivers.
Many truckers have complained about to troubles they’re having while trying to stop and get food. Because of the pandemic, restaurants have closed their dining room, some only allowing drive thru pick up.
Unfortunately, truckers can’t use that option.
This simple act of kindness is picking up steam in the Townville area, people are donating to the cafe to help pay for meals.
“Like paying for 17 meals, ten meals at a time. We’ve had people buy 50 meals,” said Kristen Hughes, co-owner of Townville Cafe.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help pay for the meals.
In some ways, you can consider the restaurant to be a safe haven for truck drivers because they can park on the property and get a free meal.
Hughes told FOX Carolina a local church provided them a CB radio which has allowed them to communicate with truckers during the pandemic.
This campaign has been going on for two weeks now, and they’ve fed roughly 50 drivers.
The only thing a trucker needs to do is stop by the cafe off exit 11 along interstate 85 if they want a free meal.
“Because they're actually putting their lives out, like risking it [to] deliver our goods and everyone else’s goods. Without or Truck drivers we wouldn’t have groceries or our coke products, our paper supply products,” Hughes said.
