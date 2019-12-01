TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Townville Elementary School students will get a little extra rest Monday morning, but electrical crews will be working to restore power to campus Sunday night.
The school's website says a power outage affecting campus has forced a two-hour delay for Monday, December 2. The delay applies to both students and staff.
Duke Energy says the outage isn't just affecting the campus; the online outage map indicates more than 750 customers will likely be without power until 7:30 a.m. The outage, which was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment, according to the energy provider.
