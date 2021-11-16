ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Townville Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near the Apple Island Boat Ramp in Anderson County.
Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams said they responded to the Hickory Ridge Road area at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. McAdams said the cause of the fire is unknown but that it was possibly a campfire.
When crews responded to the scene, they discovered that several acres on Apple Island were involved in the fire. The bulk of the fire was knocked down. South Carolina forestry was also called to cut a line between the fire and the land bridge. This line prevented the fire from moving towards the boat ramp and other residential structures.
