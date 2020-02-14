TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Townville Volunteer Fire Department is asking for prayers for a patient taken to a burn unit after a house fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Townville VFD says the fire was reported around 12:38 p.m. from Rock Creek Road. Crews who arrived confirmed the patient was entrapped and began working to save the patient. An attack crew and search & rescue crew immediately entered the home, which was filled with heavy smoke and flames. The VFD says crews got the patient out and performed CPR. That patient was then taken to the Augusta Burn Unit for treatment.
The fire was extinguished and heavy overhaul began, but the VFD notes one firefighter had to be treated for smoke inhalation, which happened while trying to revive the patient inside the still-burning home.
Zion FD, Centerville FD, Townville FD, Fork Pendleton EMS, Medshore EMS, ALS 1, ACFD, and ACSO responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.