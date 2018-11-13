TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) The W.E. Willis convenience store chain announced a toy drive named after matriarch Ann Willis, who remains in the hospital after being shot and stabbed during a brutal burglary and kidnapping.

During the first annual Ann Willis Toy Drive, the Willis Family has asked for the community to donate new, unwrapped toys at all store locations between Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. The family said toys can also be dropped off at the following businesses:

Carolina Fine Foods – 100 Hawkins Road, Travelers Rest

Creative Plantscapes – 1230 Rutherford Road, Greenville

Nutrizone – 5000 Old Buncombe Road, Suite 53, Greenville

Pizza Inn – 515 Center Street, Travelers Rest

Shortfield’s Restaurant – 24 South Main Street, Travelers Rest

William’s Pit Stop – 2001 N Highway 25, Travelers Rest

The W.E Willis store on North Poinsett Highway is also hosting two Christmas Toy raffles between Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 – Dec. 22. Raffle tickets are $1 each.

