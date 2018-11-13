TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) The W.E. Willis convenience store chain announced a toy drive named after matriarch Ann Willis, who remains in the hospital after being shot and stabbed during a brutal burglary and kidnapping.
During the first annual Ann Willis Toy Drive, the Willis Family has asked for the community to donate new, unwrapped toys at all store locations between Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. The family said toys can also be dropped off at the following businesses:
Carolina Fine Foods – 100 Hawkins Road, Travelers Rest
Creative Plantscapes – 1230 Rutherford Road, Greenville
Nutrizone – 5000 Old Buncombe Road, Suite 53, Greenville
Pizza Inn – 515 Center Street, Travelers Rest
Shortfield’s Restaurant – 24 South Main Street, Travelers Rest
William’s Pit Stop – 2001 N Highway 25, Travelers Rest
The W.E Willis store on North Poinsett Highway is also hosting two Christmas Toy raffles between Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 – Dec. 22. Raffle tickets are $1 each.
RELATED:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly two months after a kidnapping that left an Upstate co…
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies announced Saturday morning t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.