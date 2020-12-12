GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a bright side in one South Carolina prosecutor's office. The 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office allows people to donate toys to needy children to make up community service hours. Donating $30 in toys equals five hours of service. Because the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to perform community service, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo says this year's toy drive has been one of the biggest in years. The toys filled the office earlier this month before being given to women's shelters, the Salvation Army and specific families with needs. The 8th Circuit solicitor covers Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties.
MORE NEWS: Teen dies after being attacked by family dog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.