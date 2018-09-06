Hot and humid weather will round out our week, then rain chances start going up for the weekend. We’re also closely monitoring the latest with Florence in the Atlantic.
Florence has weakened and will continue to struggle in an unfavorable environment for development today. Restrengthening is expected by the weekend, and it is likely to be near category 3 strength toward early next week as it makes an approach to Bermuda. The latest track does actually bring the storm south of Bermuda, so we will continue to fine-tune this forecast as there remains a chance Florence could impact parts of the east coast of the United States toward mid to late week.
For today, expect sun and clouds with highs well into the 80s and a very small chance of Upstate rain. A front will approach this weekend, bringing a good chance for rain to the mountains on Saturday, then the entire area on Sunday. Temps will come down as well, only reaching the low 80s on Sunday for highs.
Rain chances remain elevated on Monday but should back off slightly toward Tuesday and Wednesday as we watch Florence developments!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.