TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're tracking a 12-year-old homicide that has never been reported on until now. Investigators are telling us about a woman's murder that happened inside a Taylor's home.
According to investigators, on March 12, 2009,Karen Jones was shot in the head in her own kitchen. Her son Marcus said he was the one who found her.
'It was my junior year at Furman," Marcus Jones said. "You know I'm able to talk about this today, but that's from a decade of intense counseling."
Karen's kids, Marcus Jones and Amanda Phillips, have not spoken about their mother's tragic death until now.
Marcus explained that on March 12, 2009 he met his mom and dad for lunch at McDonald's close to Furman's campus. It was a common spot for his family because his parents liked feeding the tiny birds in the bush. Marcus said Karen was a huge animal lover.
Investigators said McDonald's was the last place her family saw Karen alive. Marcus said he went back to his dorm room on the campus and waited for a call from his mom after she was finished running errands. She never called.
Phillips and Jones explained their mother had overcome several medical challenges. They said they were always by her side and we're used to her recovering and carrying on with life.
"To fight so hard for someone and then boom, none of it matter. This is a person I went to every doctor's visit with trying to save," Jones said.
It's why when Marcus saw his mother's car sitting in the driveway, his mind went to medical emergency, never murder.
Marcus said, "I walked up to the door and something was immediately off because mom and dad had a routine. Big routine. We had a couple of cats, two dogs, and a bird inside. And mom and dad did not leave that house unless CMT was on, the radio was on and that there was a little light beside the bird that my mom kept on name Mr. sunshine."
Instead the silence was deafening as he made his way in. No lights, no TV, no ceiling fans on.
"As soon as I walked past the couch, I saw her feet. I just screamed "Mama' at the top of my lungs in a way that still haunts me to this day. This is the biggest wound I have," said Jones.
Investigators tells us Karen was shot in the head with what appeared to be her own gun. A report shows the shooter was at least two feet away. Jones still had shopping bags from errands in her hands.
Cold case investigators say they're looking into this case with fresh eyes. They explain whoever killed Karen most likely knew her since there was no sign of forced entry.
MORE NEWS: WATCH: Upstate dog spooked by fireworks rings doorbell after running away from home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.