(FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an accident near the entrance to a rest area along I-85.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 4:04 a.m. on I-85 at the 23 mile marker in the southbound lanes.
Our crew on scene said it looked to involved an Ingles tractor trailer and a truck carrying cars.
Crews with the Piercetown Fire Department said they arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. and that three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire department said there was a small fuel spill and crews were waiting for a sand truck to cover the spill. After the spill is sanded, the scene will be turned over to highway patrol.
While the accident was being cleaned up our crew on scene said the right lane was closed, but traffic was flowing fine in the area with no delays.
